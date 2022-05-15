Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 136.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

