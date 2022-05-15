YVS.Finance Price Tops $0.11 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $143,269.96 and approximately $34,701.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

