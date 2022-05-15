Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.19. American Water Works reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.48. 710,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,287. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

