Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Brinker International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 711,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,722. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

