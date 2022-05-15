Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $315,000.

CDAY opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.