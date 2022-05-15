Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $315,000.

CDAY opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

