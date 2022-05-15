Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,444. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

