Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Claros Mortgage Trust.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $251,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.