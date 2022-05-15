Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.40. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 106,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,720. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $330.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

