Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,383.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 257,562 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,803. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

