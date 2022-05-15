Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of ETR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.17. 1,256,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

