Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to announce $69.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $70.20 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $59.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $290.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.94 million, with estimates ranging from $344.44 million to $352.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 1,840,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

