Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 710,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,455. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

