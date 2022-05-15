Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

