Zacks: Analysts Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

COCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.