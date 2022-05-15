Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cutera posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CUTR traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 461,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at about $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at about $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

