Zacks: Analysts Expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQRx will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQRx.

EQRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQRX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $4.11. 3,676,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

