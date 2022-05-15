Zacks: Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. The company had a trading volume of 960,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,748. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.