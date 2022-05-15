Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Macy’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 10,969,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376,646. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.