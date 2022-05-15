Zacks: Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolarityTE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 78,669,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

