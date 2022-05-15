Zacks: Analysts Expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.27. W. P. Carey posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

