Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $989.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $12.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.07. 1,731,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

