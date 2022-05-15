Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 41,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,566. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

