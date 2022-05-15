Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.84. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.50. 895,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.93. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $32,791,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

