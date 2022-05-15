Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.16. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.