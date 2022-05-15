Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 83,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

