Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.69. 126,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,579. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after buying an additional 448,851 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $34,803,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

