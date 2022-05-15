Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

GMRE stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.07 million, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 364,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.