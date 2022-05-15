Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.23 Million

Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $563.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.57 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $394.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 430,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

