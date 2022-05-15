Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

NYSE NMG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 72,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,017. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

