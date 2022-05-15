Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will report ($1.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.44). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.53) to ($4.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.41) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 575,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.