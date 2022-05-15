Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.29. Atlas reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.08%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

ATCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

