Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Cadence Bank reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

