Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $913.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 65.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 251.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6,920.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

