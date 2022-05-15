Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. John Bean Technologies also reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of JBT opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

