Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,025. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.