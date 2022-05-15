Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $7.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.75 and the lowest is $6.98. Pool posted earnings of $6.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $18.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $21.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.16. 338,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,041. Pool has a 52-week low of $377.52 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.04 and a 200-day moving average of $483.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

