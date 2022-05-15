Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the highest is $3.59. Saia reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $15.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 681,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.93. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

