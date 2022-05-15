Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Hold

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NextDecade

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextDecade by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextDecade by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

