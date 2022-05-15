Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

ARQT stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,366. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

