Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

FLYW stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -42.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,971.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flywire by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

