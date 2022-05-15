Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.