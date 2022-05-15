Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
