Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LINC. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

