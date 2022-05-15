Zacks Investment Research Upgrades comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in comScore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

