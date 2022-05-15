Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.