Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) to “Hold”

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

