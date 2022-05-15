Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Update

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Zanite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,634,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,448 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 53.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,936,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 33.1% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,990,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

