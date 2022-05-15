ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $469,192.43 and $38.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00352304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00070029 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

