Zelwin Hits Market Capitalization of $46.65 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $46.65 million and $94,466.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00105281 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

