Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 111,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $153.23 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.62 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average of $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

