ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $36.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,146,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,061,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

